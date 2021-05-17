Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 129,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,073,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

