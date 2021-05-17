Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.39

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $22.43. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 27,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.