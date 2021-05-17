Fountain Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,674.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $797,399.42 and approximately $7,674.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00086414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.28 or 0.01274663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00115814 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.