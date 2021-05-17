Fractal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $683,030.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $683,030.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

