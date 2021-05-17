Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. 157,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,121. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

