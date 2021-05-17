Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $438.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

