Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after buying an additional 99,220 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

MDT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

