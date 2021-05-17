Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

