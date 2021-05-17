Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.05 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

