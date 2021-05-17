Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Takes $8.52 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 2.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $161,351,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $119.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

