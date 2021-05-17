Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Frax has a market cap of $123.25 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 124,397,841 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

