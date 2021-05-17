Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $4.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00008913 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $47.43 million and $4.55 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,820,594 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,412 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

