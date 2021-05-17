freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

