FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $5.79. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2,747,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

