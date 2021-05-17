Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8338 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has raised its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. BNP Paribas cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

