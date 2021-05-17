FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.86 billion and $316.96 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00061438 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

