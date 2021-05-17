FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.25

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.25 and traded as high as $65.40. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 12,288 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

