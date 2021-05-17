Function X Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $215.31 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.27 or 1.00275154 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052377 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011706 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00194433 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004908 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
