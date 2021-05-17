Function X Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $215.31 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.27 or 1.00275154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00194433 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004908 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 355,669,401 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.