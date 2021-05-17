Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Down 37.6% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $716,025.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,940,014 coins and its circulating supply is 937,924 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.