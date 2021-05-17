Furucombo (COMBO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003088 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $6.04 million and $2.13 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00463436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00228978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.01313322 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

