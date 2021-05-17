FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Issued By Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEMATRIX in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.52 on Monday. CEMATRIX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,163.05. The stock has a market cap of C$58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

