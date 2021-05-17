FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.