FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Electromed, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.