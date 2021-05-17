FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

OR opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

