FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.89.

OR opened at C$16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Insiders sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

