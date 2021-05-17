FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.61 on Monday. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

