FY2021 EPS Estimates for Absolute Software Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Absolute Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ABST has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ABST opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $721.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

