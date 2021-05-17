FY2021 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

CEU stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$460.65 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

