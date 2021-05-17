FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Boosted by G.Research

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

