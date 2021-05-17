FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

