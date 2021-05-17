FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

