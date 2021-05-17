FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Raised by Analyst

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Humanigen in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

HGEN opened at $17.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,274 shares of company stock worth $5,304,611. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

