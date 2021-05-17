FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $10.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.78.

IFC stock opened at C$160.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.37. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

