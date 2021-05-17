FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Decreased by Analyst

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,827 shares of company stock worth $7,149,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

