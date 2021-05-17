FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Decreased by Analyst

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

