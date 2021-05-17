FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised by Analyst

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

SIEN opened at $6.82 on Monday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

