FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

