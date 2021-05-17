FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

TSE RNW opened at C$18.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.82.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

