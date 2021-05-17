FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.