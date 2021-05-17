FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.91%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.