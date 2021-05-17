FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

