FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reduced by Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.59. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$19.27 and a one year high of C$36.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

