FY2022 EPS Estimates for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report released on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.57 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35).

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

