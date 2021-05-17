FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Lowered by National Bank Financial

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for IMV in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.60 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday.

IMV stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. IMV has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

