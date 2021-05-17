FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.54.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 819,063 shares of company stock worth $7,060,224.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

