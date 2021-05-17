FY2023 Earnings Estimate for PDS Biotechnology Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a report released on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

