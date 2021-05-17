FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

