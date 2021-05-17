FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issued By Piper Sandler

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

