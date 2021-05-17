Gaia, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Gaia stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832 in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

