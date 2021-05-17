Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell Sells 15,000 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 15,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,904.

Gordon Fretwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00.

Shares of GAU stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$1.59. 53,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,792. The company has a market cap of C$357.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.